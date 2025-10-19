Toddler killed in head-on Taunton, Massachusetts crash

A young girl who was nearly two years old died Saturday night during a violent head-on crash in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced the young girl's death on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on Broadway, the road in Taunton also known as Route 138. Multiple people called 911 to report what had happened.

A white Chevy van and a blue Toyota RAV4 SUV were involved in the crash. When police arrived, officers said they found the van in the middle of the northbound lane facing the correct direction.

Quinn said it appears the RAV4 crashed into the van, heavily damaging both vehicles.

Four adult men were in the van at the time of the crash. They were not hurt.

A 25-year-old woman was driving the RAV4. She was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition.

In addition, the woman's two young children were inside the SUV. A girl who was nearly two years old was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

A 5-year-old girl was taken to a trauma center out of the state. The DA said she remains in stable condition.

It is not currently known if anyone is facing charges following the deadly crash.

Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County District Attorney's office are conducting an investigation into the crash along with the Taunton Police Department.

The DA said the investigation is "active" and no additional information is being released.