2nd woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Taunton house party

Hours after a woman was arraigned on charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a house party in Taunton, Massachusetts, authorities announced a second arrest. Eight people were shot at the home on Weir Street early Sunday morning. One man died and another is paralyzed.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Sienna Barboza of New Bedford appeared in court, charged with one count of murder and seven counts of assault with intent to murder.

The Bristol County district attorney later announced the arrest of a second woman, 25-year-old Malkiah Cunningham of New Bedford. Cunningham is also charged with one count of murder and seven counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Sienna Barboza, arraigned on murder charge after deadly shooting at Taunton, Massachusetts house party. CBS Boston

At Barboza's arraignment, prosecutors said a 23-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and is now paralyzed from the waist down. Zirovick Depina, a 22-year-old from Brockton, also suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and died in surgery several hours later.

Prosecutors say Barboza was not at the party but was allegedly in an SUV spotted on surveillance video near the scene. After tracing the car back to her New Bedford apartment, police said Barboza voluntarily handed over her phone to police.

During a search of her phone, prosecutors said they found a search on Waze for a Weir Street address in Taunton where the party was happening.

Two other individuals could allegedly be seen in the car with her. Barboza's attorney argued that she was simply the driver of that vehicle and not the shooter.

"She definitely didn't have a weapon," Barboza's attorney Jim Hanley said outside of court. "I don't think there's any indication that she ever had a weapon at all."

According to prosecutors, 14 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

Relatives of the man killed in the shooting were seen crying in the courtroom. After the hearing, they expressed how difficult this loss is for them. "He was so sweet, funny, he loved to dance, everyone loved him, old people, young people, everyone, very respected," said Merela Semedo. "So, if anybody knows anything, please say something."

Barboza is being held without bail and is expected back in court on Oct. 7. Cunningham is expected to be arraigned on Friday morning.