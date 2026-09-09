25-year-old woman charged with murder after house party shooting in Taunton, Massachusetts

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a house party in Taunton, Massachusetts, that left one man dead and seven others injured.

Sienna Barboza, of New Bedford, is charged with one count of murder and seven counts of armed assault with intent to murder "for her role in the shooting homicide," the Bristol County District Attorney announced Wednesday night.

Eight people were shot early Sunday morning during the house party at 261 Weir Street. Taunton Police and EMS responded to the home at about 12:35 a.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting a shooting. Investigators said a large gathering had taken place in the yard of the home, and several people were still at the scene.

The eight victims, all in their early 20s, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Zirovick Depina, a 22-year-old from Brockton, was pronounced dead early Sunday morning.

Eight people were shot and one was killed at a house party on Weir Street in Taunton, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

One victim was reported to be in serious but stable condition. The other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the district attorney.

A neighbor said she saw some of the victims leaving the scene in cars. "One guy, they had a car out here and they were dragging this guy out and they were just running with him towards the car," Elizabeth Gagnon said. "And there was some girl and she had a sheet with some blood on it, and they just took off in a car."

Barboza is expected to be arraigned on Thursday morning in Taunton District Court.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office and Taunton Police.

No other information has been released.