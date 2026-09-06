8 shot, 1 killed during house party in Taunton, Massachusetts

Eight people were shot early Sunday morning during a house party in Taunton, Massachusetts, including one who later died.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home on Weir Street.

The Taunton Police Department said multiple people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance. In addition, police said additional victims left the scene and went to receive treatment on their own.

Zirovick Depina, a 22-year-old from Brockton, was pronounced dead early Sunday morning.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said all of the surviving victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One person is in serious but stable condition.

The DA did not say if any arrests have been made.

Anthony Correia said he was watching football when the gunshots rang out. He recorded cellphone video of the aftermath.

"Last night was a little scary," he said.

Police response following a deadly shooting in Taunton. Anthony Correia

Josh Andrews lives nearby and saw the massive police response.

"I see cops flying down here. I saw one of them running down with a rifle on his chest," Andrews said.

Neighbor Elizabeth Gagnon saw some of the victims leaving the scene in cars.

"One guy, they had a car right here and dragging this guy out and they were just running with him towards the car. And one girl had a sheet with some blood on it, and they just took off in a car," Gagnon said.

On Sunday, investigators returned to the scene and found several shell casings on the tracks behind the house where the shooting occurred. Balloons and other party supplies remained outside the house as homeowners spoke with police.

"Stuff happens in Taunton, but it never happens where you live. There's been an uptick in crime in Taunton, it seems," Andrews said. "It makes you rethink where you live."

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Taunton Police Department.