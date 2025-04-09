Five Celtics ruled out for Wednesday's tilt vs. Magic in Orlando

The Boston Celtics are going to be extremely shorthanded against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night in the team's final road game of the regular season.

One night after having just about everyone available for an overtime win over the Knicks, Boston has ruled out five of its top six rotation players against the Magic. It looks like the team is going to prioritize health over potentially tying an NBA record, with the Celtics sitting one win away from matching the 2015-16 Warriors' record of 34 road wins in a season.

Five Celtics ruled out vs. Magic

Celtics fans will not be seeing Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, or Al Horford on Wednesday. All five have already been ruled out for the game in Orlando.

Tatum is out with a "left ankle sprain," though his ankle looked fine as he was dropping 32 points on the Knicks -- including a clutch game-tying three in the final seconds of regulation. But with just three games left in the regular season, now is a great time for Boston to get its star player a little rest before the playoffs. Tatum played 48 minutes in New York, including the entire second half and overtime.

Porzingis is out with "illness reconditioning," which is just a convenient excuse to sit him on the second leg of a back-to-back. The big man was outstanding against his former team Tuesday night, when Porzingis drained eight threes for 34 points to lead the Celtics to their win over the Knicks.

Holiday is out with a shoulder injury, while White is apparently nursing an ankle sprain. Horford is set to miss his second straight game with a right knee sprain.

Get ready to see a lot of the "Stay Ready" crew for Boston in Orlando. It could be a big night for guys like Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, Jordan Walsh, and rookie Baylor Scheierman.

Jaylen Brown questionable for Celtics

Jaylen Brown has a shot at playing against the Magic, though he's listed as questionable with his lingering right knee bone bruise. Brown missed six games last month with the ailment, and he didn't look very good Tuesday night.

Brown played just 22 minutes against the Knicks and didn't play in the fourth quarter or overtime. He shot just 2-of-8 in the Boston victory.

Now would be a great time to give him a break, but with the injury expected to linger throughout the postseason, Brown needs to figure out how to play through it before the playoffs arrive. He also needs to play in at least two more games to be eligible for All-NBA honors this season, so he might just make another abbreviated appearance before retreating to the bench again.

Is Celtics-Magic a playoff preview?

Wednesday night may not be the last time the Celtics see the Magic this year anyways. Boston is locked into the No. 2 seed in the East, and will face the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup in the NBA's Play-In Tournament in the first round. The Magic are currently the No. 7 seed in the East, a position they can lock down with a win Wednesday. Claiming the 7-seed would give Orlando homecourt in the Play-In Tournament.

The 39-40 Magic will likely play the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In, whom Orlando beat, 119-112, Tuesday night in Florida.

The Celtics and the Magic split the first two meetings of the regular season, with each team winning on its home court.