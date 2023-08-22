Tanner Houck set to make first start since suffering facial fracture in June

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are getting their final reinforcement back Tuesday night. Tanner Houck is set to make his first start in the majors since taking a line drive off his face in June.

His first foe? The Houston Astros, who currently occupy one of the AL wild card spots that the Red Sox would love to sneak into before season's end. Justin Verlander, who is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA since rejoining Houston, is on the mound opposite of Houck.

So it won't be an easy landing for Houck in Space City, but the Red Sox really need him to provide a spark after Monday night's 9-4 loss to start this four-game set. Red Sox relievers would greatly appreciate another starter who can eat some innings down the stretch as Boston makes a last grasp for a playoff spot.

Whether Houck can do that remains to be seen. He's only pitched into the sixth inning in five of his 13 starts this season, averaging just over five innings when he takes the bump. There's also the matter of him returning from taking a line drive off the face, so there will likely be a little re-acclimation period for the 27-year-old righty.

For the season, Houck is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 1.26 WHIP, holding opposing batters to a .243 average. Over three rehab outings for Triple-A Worcester, he allowed just two earned runs over 8.2 innings while striking out 10.