The tall ships are coming. What to know about Sail Boston 2026.

The tall ships are coming to Massachusetts for Sail Boston 2026.

For just the fifth time since 1992, tall ships and military vessels from all over the world will gather in Boston Harbor, where the public can watch the "Parade of Sail" and board them for free. Organizers expect more than 4 million people to attend.

This year's event coincides with America's 250th birthday celebrations. Here's what to know about Sail Boston 2026.

When are the tall ships coming to Boston?

Sail Boston 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, July 11 to Thursday, July 16.

Boston is the last stop on the Sail 250 tour. The ships were in New York City from July 4 to July 8 for Independence Day celebrations.

Some of the ships may go through the Cape Cod Canal on their way to Boston, though there is no set schedule for viewing.

How many tall ships are in Sail Boston 2026?

More than 60 ships from over 20 countries are participating, making it the biggest Sail Boston event since 2000.

Sail Boston has a list of participating ships on its website. Among the biggest tall ships are the BAP Union from Peru, the ARA Libertad from Argentina, the Esmeralda from Chile and Dal Mlodziezy from Poland.

When is the Parade of Sail?

The event kicks off with the Parade of Sail at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The U.S.S. Constitution - known as "Old Ironsides" - will lead the tall ships into Boston Harbor.

The first ships will pass Castle Island at about 10 a.m.

Ships will turn around near Charlestown before docking. The parade will end around 3 p.m., and ships may open for public boarding starting at 4 p.m.

Where to watch the Sail Boston Parade of Sail

Sail Boston 2026 says "public viewing will be spectacular from Castle Island, the Seaport District, the Boston Waterfront, East Boston, the North End and Charlestown."

Along Boston Harbor, organizers suggest checking out the tall ships at Christopher Columbus Park, Long Wharf and Central Wharf, Rowes Wharf, Fan Pier Park in the Seaport and anywhere along the Boston Harborwalk.

In Charlestown, the Charlestown Navy Yard and the Bunker Hill Monument will offer views of where the ships turn around in the Parade of Sail.

Castle Island by Fort Independence is a popular gathering spot, as is Piers Park in East Boston and Marine Park along Pleasure Bay.

The public is urged to use the MBTA to get to the viewing sites.

Best places to see the tall ships

After the Parade of Sail, the tall ships will be docked throughout the Boston waterfront until they leave on Thursday, July 16. It's free to board them during visiting hours, which will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and then 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Wednesday.

The ships will be docked at the Boston Fish Pier, Commonwealth Pier, Pier 5 South Boston, Courthouse Dock, Fan Pier, Rowes Wharf and the Charlestown Navy Yard.

The Sail Boston website has a list and maps of where each ship will be located.

Sail Boston flyover

There are two flyovers scheduled in Boston Saturday during the Parade of Sail.

The first by F/A-18 Navy jets will kick off the parade as the U.S.S. Constitution passes the official viewing stand at 10:15 a.m.

At 4:30 p.m., the UK Royal Air Force's "Red Arrows" will fly over the tall ships.

Sail Boston fireworks

There will be fireworks on two nights in Boston to celebrate the tall ships.

On Saturday and Wednesday at around 9:15 p.m., fireworks will be launched from Fan Pier in the Seaport.

Sail Boston street closures

Some streets will be closed to traffic during Sail Boston, mostly on Saturday for the Parade of Sail.

Day Boulevard will be closed from "K Circle" to Sullivan's at Castle Island on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In the Seaport, Seaport Boulevard will be closed from B Street to Congress Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Sail Boston website has a full list of traffic and parking restrictions for each neighborhood.