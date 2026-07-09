Ships begin arriving for Sail Boston 2026, millions of visitors expected

The Boston Harbor is on the verge of becoming the destination this summer with Sail Boston and Sail250 colliding to bring 50 ships from 21 countries to the city. It's a mix of tall ships and military vessels with many already on the way.

"I was flying in and outside the window I saw them all coming through, aircraft carriers and destroyers," said Madden Montalbano, a Florida native who was mid-flight into New Jersey when he spotted them. "They were in a convoy formation, had the aircraft carriers in the middle and then the destroyers kind of surrounding them."

The tall ships are also on their way, and people can track their voyage online with a map on Sail Boston's website. Some of them will end up in the Navy Yard. Charlestown has been a hotbed of activity for weeks with the World Cup coming in, and mostly Scotland fans taking over the place, but come Saturday morning they expect the harbor to be filled with boats.

"I was told there was going to be six here, but someone else just told me 13. All the piers and then down by Menino Park," said Charlestown resident Richard Wahler.

He plans to get on a boat or two as long as he watches his head.

"People were tinier then like back with the USS Constitution. Even we have to duck our heads," said Wahler poking fun at his own height.

Speaking of little ones, Wayne Barber and his family are going to attempt to beat the rush to the boats with a public viewing. There are expected to be heavy lines to get on.

"We are going to try to get on something. I'm sure everyone is trying to get on there, but we are going to try to get on at least one or two boats," said Barber. "If you plan for the insanity, it's not as bad as if you didn't correct?"

As a Marine veteran, he's been on an aircraft carrier before, and knows what his kids are looking for.

"Whatever they can touch normally, whatever they can touch," said Barber.

If you can only get a glimpse from afar, Sail Boston says these are the best spots to see the boats, Castle Island, Fan Pier, and the Charlestown Navy Yard.

"Hell of a summer, that's how I look at it," said Wahler. "Hell of summer."

Sail Boston 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, July 11 to Thursday, July 16.