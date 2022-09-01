Watch CBS News
Taking 'micro-breaks' at work could improve your health, researchers find

By Mallika Marshall, MD

Taking 'micro-breaks' at work could improve your health, researchers find
BOSTON - Taking "micro-breaks" at work could improve your health.

So what are "micro-breaks?" Anything up to 10 minutes. 

Researchers in Romania found that breaks of only 20-30 seconds can help fatigue, optimize energy, and improve performance. 

What can you do in a minute or two? Do a few knee bends, stretch, fill your water bottle at the cooler, go say a quick hello to a colleague, run to the restroom, and take some deep breaths. 

Try to take a micro-break every 30-to-90 minutes. And whatever you choose, make sure it involves getting up. Taking a break at your desk to check your social media or shop online doesn't really count.

