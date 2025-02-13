Candy shop in Massachusetts gives those with disabilities chance to make an impact

MILFORD - There's a candy store in Milford, Massachusetts where the specialty is inclusivity.

Sweet Inspirations on Central Street is paving a path forward for individuals with disabilities.

"We wanted to make a difference in our little town of Milford and this was a way that we could help individuals that weren't getting the services that were needed, once the left the school system," co-founder Jennifer Walsh told WBZ-TV.

The non-profit candy and gift shop opened in 2022. It's filled with nostalgic treats like taffy, giant lollipops, and, for Valentine's Day, custom-made candy "charcuteries."

The Aaron Zenus Foundation

It's all made possible by the Aaron Zenus Foundation, which subsidizes the store.

"He was the littlest child you'd ever seen, but he had a heart like a gorilla," Walsh said.

Aaron's smiling face shines in the center of the store. He died at age 12 from the flu, but his passion for helping others lives on. Walsh said he spent most of his time volunteering with the Special Olympics.

"We're carrying on his life legacy by advocating for individuals with intellectual disabilities," she told WBZ. "He was so passionate about it."

Colin Eliason is one of the store's employees. He said without Sweet Inspirations, he would be struggling to find a job.

"I have a voice"

"With so much unfairness in the world we're treated as inferior people, but thanks to Sweet Inspirations, it feels like I have a voice," Eliason said.

Walsh points to the pandemic as a time that exposed the stark inequalities for those with disabilities.

"Eighty-two-percent of individuals with disabilities were unemployed," she told WBZ.

But now that's starting to change.

"The community is very supportive of us and when they come in here, we have people reaching out to us all the time, saying 'Oh my God, it's so amazing. Thank you so much for letting me know about it,'" Walsh said.

"I'm actually making an impact in the world, as small as it may be, at least it's an impact," Eliason said.

For more information about the Aaron Zenus Foundation, visit their website.