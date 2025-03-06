Massachusetts town holds unity rally after swastika found on community pool building

Rally of unity held in Wayland after swastika is found on community pool building

A demonstration of unity was held in Wayland, Massachusetts on Thursday, one day after a swastika was found painted on the side of a community pool building.

"There was an antisemitic symbol on the side of the Wayland pool wall," said Wayland resident Alex Ryan.

"I don't really like it, I think we shouldn't have hate," said Ryan's son, Maddex Ryan.

Swastika found in Wayland

Wayland Police are investigating after the symbol of hate was found just steps away from the high school.

"It didn't feel good that people are putting swastikas and hating Jews, because it doesn't feel good inside," Maddex said.

The Ryans joined community members and students at the demonstration Thursday morning.

"We quickly gathered to show that love wins and that we aren't afraid, we are proud," Alex Ryan said. "We decided that the kids should be there, they are the ones that affected the most."

Maddex is a fifth grader in the Wayland School District and said he hasn't learned about the Holocaust in school. According to the Wayland superintendent, state curriculum doesn't include the Holocaust until ninth grade.

Previous antisemitic incidents

"They're very upset and very concerned about this and it's not the first time it's happened here," said State Rep. Carmine Gentile.

In 2023, two swastikas were found painted on Rice Road. Gentile wants local law enforcement to take this seriously.

"The solution is for people to push back and for people to realize that love is stronger than hate," Gentile said.

"It can't hurt us as long as we stay strong," Ryan said.

Police are still investigating the incident.