5 firearms seized from Massachusetts home after report of second grader bringing gun to school

Five firearms were seized from a Swansea, Massachusetts home after police investigated a report that a second-grade student may have brought a handgun to an elementary school.

On Monday night, Swansea police were notified that the student may have brought a gun to Mark G. Hoyle Elementary School and showed it to at least two other students on a previous day.

After an investigation, officers developed probable cause to get a search warrant for the student's home in Swansea, which was issued by the court and executed Tuesday afternoon.

During the search of the home, police said they found five firearms and ammunition. The guns were not registered and were stored unsecured, police said. No one who lives in the home had a valid Firearms Identification Card, according to police.

"The firearms were seized as part of the investigation, and Swansea Police plan to file an application for criminal complaint in Fall River District Court on Wednesday charging two residents with weapons-related offenses," Swansea police said in a press release Tuesday night.

The names of the residents have not been released by police.

Police and Swansea Public Schools took additional safety precautions at the school Tuesday morning while officers investigated the report. After the firearms were discovered in the home, a police K-9 unit trained in firearms and ammunition detection swept the school Tuesday night, but nothing was found.

Swansea police do not believe there is an active threat to the school community, but there will be an increased presence at the Hoyle Elementary School on Wednesday. The investigation remains ongoing.