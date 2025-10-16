Staff member at Swansea, Massachusetts school dies after allegedly being kicked by student

A worker at a residential therapeutic school in Swansea, Massachusetts has died after she was allegedly assaulted by a student on Wednesday night. Meadowridge Academy staff member Amy Morrell, 53, of Riverside, Rhode Island, was allegedly kicked in the chest by a 14-year-old female student resident.

The girl was allegedly attempting to leave a dorm building without permission when the physical interaction occurred at approximately 6:55 p.m., according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Morrell and other staff were attempting to restrain the girl, according to investigators. Shortly after being kicked, Morrell collapsed. Other staff members began CPR and called 911.

Swansea police along with the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office responded to the school.

Morrell was taken to a local hospital overnight and was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon.

Student charged with assault and battery

"Based upon the initial investigation the juvenile was charged with Assault and Battery causing Serious Bodily Injury and was arraigned this morning in the Fall River Juvenile Court," the district attorney's office said. Her name has not been released.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

"The Meadowridge Academy community is deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member, Amy Morrell," the school said in a statement Thursday night. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy's family during this difficult time. Support services and resources are available to assist students and staff as we grieve this tragic loss."

Meadowridge Academy is located on Stevens Road in Swansea. According to its website, it is a "therapeutic residential school providing comprehensive treatment to youth and young adults with mental health issues, behavioral difficulties, and complex trauma histories."

Swansea is a town in southeastern Massachusetts, about 50 miles from Boston.