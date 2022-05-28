Swampscott's "Field of Heroes" pays tribute to lives lost in combat after 9/11 attacks

SWAMPSCOTT – Waving in the wind outside Swampscott Town Hall is a breathtaking Memorial Day tribute - rows and rows of flags and information about American heroes from Massachusetts who lost their lives in service or to war's invisible wounds following the 9/11 attacks.

"It's really a time to recognize the more than 350 service members and their families who have paid an enormous price for our freedoms," said Sarah Sweeney, the executive director of Military Friends Foundation.

The town tradition is a visual lesson for those still learning the meaning of Memorial Day.

"It feels really special to me because these people who died for our country," said 11-year-old Girl Scout Téa.

"I kind of want to read all the signs because these stories are super important," her friend, Irina, added.

This field of heroes has been prepared so thoughtfully with photos from the families and in their own words. You didn't have to know these men and women to be so moved by this, but many of the volunteers do.

"It's going to be 16 years September and really it feels like yesterday," Jaclyn Raymond said

She remembers Jared as "her only," her everything. The 20-year-old Swampscott native gave his life to his calling.

"As a child I had the feeling he was going to be a soldier. When there were parades for the Fourth he'd dress up as a soldier and have a flag and salute. He was just such a proud boy," Jaclyn said.

"About 10 of them here were my personal friends I deployed with numerous times. It's tough to see but it makes me feel good Swampscott does this," Swampscott firefighter Mike Salsgiver said.

It's a heartfelt thank you from this town for a debt that can never be repaid.

"I think it's really awesome how we all come together to remember these people," said 14-year-old Adrian.

"The town has been amazing from the day he passed away until today, still," Jaclyn Raymond said.