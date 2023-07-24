Car slams into Groveland senior living facility, 83-year-old driver and resident hurt

GROVELAND - At least two people were hurt when an SUV slammed into a senior living facility in Groveland Monday morning.

Police told WBZ-TV an 83-year-old man was driving the Lexus when it crashed into an apartment at Nichols Village just before 11 a.m. The driver was extracted from the vehicle, which damaged the building's wall. He was taken the hospital.

An 84-year-old woman, who was living in the apartment, was on the other side of the wall when the vehicle hit, sending her flying 10 feet and causing multiple injuries. She, too, was taken to the hospital. A third person was treated at the scene. All injured in the crash are expected to survive.

Authorities won't move the car until the building is stabilized, as the car is holding up the damaged wall.

It's not clear yet what caused the crash.