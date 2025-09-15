Logan Airport worker Susan Taraskiewicz​ was murdered 33 years ago. There's still a $250,000 reward in the case.

Thirty-three years have now passed since the murder of Susan Taraskiewicz in Massachusetts and there's still a $250,000 reward in the case.

On September 13, 1992, Taraskiewicz took a break from her night shift at Logan Airport in Boston where she was a ramp crew chief for the now defunct Northwest Airlines. It was 1 a.m. and she went to go get sandwiches for her co-workers. Taraskiewicz never came back to work or her family's home in Saugus.

The next day, her body was found in the trunk of her car. She had been beaten and stabbed. The car was parked outside of an auto body shop on Route 1A in Revere. Police believe Taraskiewicz was killed somewhere else, and her body was driven to the shop.

Susan Taraskiewicz was just 27 years old. There have been no arrests and the case is still unsolved.

Northwest Airlines offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. In 2008, the airline merged with Delta, but the reward is still active, according to Taraskiewicz's mother Marlene.

"I made sure I called Delta Air Lines, and they gave me a letter that it was still in effect from 1995," she told WBZ-TV last year.

Marlene Taraskiewicz at Logan Airport on September 13, 2006. Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police at 617-727-8817.

"It's so long. How do you live with this? How do you live with this on your conscious?" Marlene Taraskiewicz said of the killer.