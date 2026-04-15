"Survivor" winner's run club event around Fenway raises money on One Boston Day

As the scaffolding goes up on Boylston Street, the countdown is officially on for the 2026 Boston Marathon. But time stopped for a moment on Wednesday for people to pause and reflect.

Five people lost their lives 13 years ago when two bombs forever changed Boston and the marathon it's known for. Every year since, on April 15, public officials lay wreaths at the two sites where the bombs went off as the bells toll at The Old South Church. "One Boston Day," has turned into a day of service and giving.

It's the spirit of this day that has Lexington native Ethan Zohn running laps around Fenway Park for charity.

Zohn is best known for winning "Survivor" season three. He and other former "Survivor" contestants created the "Reality Run Club" where fans donate, lace up, and put in some miles. Those fans were also able to watch an episode with the contestants at Game On! as it aired on WBZ-TV Wednesday night.

Thousands of dollars were raised at the event. All of it goes to charities ranging from youth support services to cancer treatment.

"I am a fitness freak," said Zohn. "I am always looking for ways to create community, and running is one of those things. It means so much to me because I was actually in the marathon in 2013 when the bombs went off. They pulled me off the course at mile 25. It was always part of my dream to come back and finish the race."

He would complete that dream in 2022 when he crossed the famed finish line for the first time.