Super Tuesday in Massachusetts brings an opportunity for independent voters

BOSTON - Massachusetts is one of 15 states holding primaries or caucuses on Super Tuesday and independent voters may play a big role here.

Secretary of State Bill Galvin said he expects a "reasonably good turnout" at the polls, which opened at 7 a.m. in Massachusetts. They close at 8 p.m.

Can independents vote in MA primary?

Massachusetts allows registered voters who are not enrolled in a party, known as independents, to vote in the primary that they choose.

Galvin said more than 13,000 Democrats in Massachusetts have unenrolled from the party so far this year. Republican Party enrollment is down four-percent in the state from last year.

"We have a significant opportunity for independent voters since they can take a ballot for either party without becoming a party member. That is very unusual, and I don't know if that's unique, but it's unusual," Galvin said at a news conference Monday. "Clearly voters are preferring not to be affiliated with either party."

Where do I vote?

There are more than 4.9 million registered voters in Massachusetts, but they can't just vote anywhere. Every voter in Massachusetts has an assigned polling place on Primary Day.

If you have a mail-in ballot, do not mail it in at this point or bring it to your polling place. Instead, put your ballot in your city or town's community drop box.

President Joe Biden is the front-runner for the Democrats while former President Donald Trump is the leading candidate for the Republican nomination. For the 2024 primary, Massachusetts has 43 delegates for Republicans and 116 for Democrats.