Where do you vote for the 2024 Massachusetts primary? How to figure out your polling place for tomorrow

BOSTON - Massachusetts is one of the 15 states that will vote in the 2024 primary on Super Tuesday. Here's how to find your polling location to vote on Election Day.

How to find your Massachusetts polling place

You can visit the Secretary of State's Website and input your information to find your polling location. You will have to enter your home address. Another option is to contact your local election official by finding them here.

Can you drop off mail-in ballots at our polling place in Massachusetts?

You are not able to drop off mail-in ballots at your polling place, but you can place them in your community's designated drop box, or give them to a local election official. To find your ballot drop-off location, you can visit VoteInMA.com. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on March 5.

Can you vote anywhere in Massachusetts?

Everyone has an assigned polling place on Election Day. Massachusetts is divided into voting precincts and each precinct has an assigned polling place. If there is more than one polling place in your city or town, then you are assigned to a voting location based on your street address. To find your polling place, click here.

Keep in mind you are only able to vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at your designated location, but if you are in line after the polls close, you are still able to vote.

Does your polling place change automatically if you change your address?

If you move, your address and polling place will only automatically update if you change the address on your driver's license, with MassHealth or the Health Connector. If you haven't changed any of those then you will need to submit a new voter registration form online.

If you have not yet updated your voting address, you can vote at your former polling location for up to six months after you relocate.

If you believe that you updated your voter registration address, but you are not listed at your new polling place, you may be allowed to cast a provisional ballot. This allows you to cast your vote while giving your new city or town three days to figure out your registration status. If it is determined that you are a registered voter, your vote will then be counted.

Where can I register to vote in the primary?

The deadline to register to vote and vote early was February 24, so you will be unable to participate in this primary if you were not registered before that date. You can learn how to vote or how to register to vote for upcoming elections on the Secretary of State's website, or if you are not sure if you are registered, you can find that information here.