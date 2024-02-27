2024 Michigan primary live updates as voting kicks off

2024 Michigan primary live updates as voting kicks offget the free app
Michigan is the latest state to go to the polls in the 2024 primary season, with both Democrats and Republicans casting ballots on Tuesday.
Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are continuing to duke it out for the Republican nomination. On Saturday, Trump defeated Haley by 30 points in her home state of South Carolina, but Haley has vowed to continue in the race through Super Tuesday on March 5.
While President Biden doesn't have a major challenger in the Democratic race, Tuesday's election may not be a blowout for him due to a movement led by Arab and Muslim American voters in the state to vote "uncommitted" in the primary as a protest of his policy toward Israel. If "uncommitted" receives more than 15% of the vote, then unpledged delegates would be awarded.
While most of the polls close in the state at 8 p.m. ET, polls in parts of the Upper Peninsula will be open until 9 p.m. ET.
Follow along below for live updates:
What do you need to vote in Michigan for the 2024 primary? Here's a checklist of what to bring
Michigan has same-day voter registration. Here's how to register to vote today to cast your 2024 primary ballot.
Michigan has same-day voter registration, which means that residents can still register to vote in the state's 2024 presidential primary election. Same-day voter registration was approved through a ballot initiative in 2018.
Are you registered to vote in Michigan? How to check for the 2024 primary
Michiganders who are planning to vote can check if they are registered online on the Michigan Voter Information Center page. Unsure of where you're registered to vote? Visit the state's voter information page to get the location and precinct.
What to know about Michigan's presidential primary
