Supreme Court says Trump can appear on 2024 ballot, overturning Colorado ruling

Washington — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday overturned a decision from Colorado's top court that ordered former President Donald Trump to be excluded from the state's Republican primary ballot, handing the GOP presidential front-runner a landmark victory in an unprecedented case that threatened to derail his quest for a second term in the White House.

The Colorado Supreme Court had determined that Trump was ineligible for the presidency because of his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The state court's divided decision rested on the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause, a seldom invoked provision of the Constitution that bars oath-taking insurrectionists from public office.

