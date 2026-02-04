Patriots hold first official practice of Super Bowl week, Drake Maye "feeling great"

The New England Patriots officially practiced for the first time on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks. Among those on the field at Stanford University was quarterback Drake Maye, who was limited all of last week with a shoulder injury and missed Friday's session with an illness.

Maye was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Head coach Mike Vrabel's team held a practice that was closed to the media on Monday, a day after the team landed in California.

After a day off Tuesday, the team was on the field Wednesday for its first full practice of the week. Practices will also be held Thursday and Friday.

New England will have a final closed walkthrough on Saturday in advance of Sunday's game.

Drake Maye injury latest

Earlier Wednesday, Maye was asked about his shoulder injury during his media session.

"I'm feeling great to go," Maye said, at one point moving his shoulder in a circular motion to show it was pain free.

After Monday's practice, the Patriots social media team shared a photo and videos from the session, seeming to show Maye throwing a deep ball.

A reporter asked Maye on Wednesday if he would be limited again this week before the game.

"I wasn't limited on Monday. So I don't see any reason why I'd be limited today," Maye said.

Patriots try sticking to routine

Vrabel held his own media availability on Wednesday. He was asked if there was a moment this year when he realized Maye had special abilities.

"I think I probably realized that before I got here. That's a large part of the reason that I wanted to be here. There were plays in training camp and things that he did, whether his – I think the thing was the accuracy outside of the pocket or on the move, I touched on it, the way he plays the position, he has an athletic nature to the way that he plays the position," Vrabel said. "So, I think that's somewhat unique. I think that everybody has a different skill set, and he's comfortable in the pocket. I think his ability to transfer up into the pocket to make moves, to make throws off platform and different angles, has been impressive."

Vrabel said the next 48 hours will be critical for the team as they get back into their normal routine for a game that will be played in front of an international audience.

"I think we try to make it as normal as we possibly can, knowing that it's not going to be," Vrabel said.