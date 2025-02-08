Who's performing at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show? Here's a full list of today's performers

Kendrick Lamar previews Super Bowl show Kendrick Lamar previews Super Bowl LIX halftime performance 04:09

Rap megastar Kendrick Lamar will take the stage to perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle for the title on the gridiron.

But the Grammy Award-winning rapper isn't the only one to perform on Sunday night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Before the teams hit the field, Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle and Ledisi are scheduled to perform. All pregame performers are Louisiana natives.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl halftime show for 2025?

Kendrick Lamar was tapped to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show in September.

Kendrick Lamar performs at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Jason Koenrer / Getty Images

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation, who organize the massive football championship event, unveiled the 22-time Grammy Award-winning artist as this year's performer with a video of him launching footballs toward the camera from a machine used in training.

"My name's Kendrick Lamar and I'll be performing at Super Bowl LIX," he said in the video. "Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know, there's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round 2's."

Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans.https://t.co/RwqVLDGdgf — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) September 8, 2024

This is not the first time Lamar has graced the halftime show stage. He performed at Super Bowl 2022 during an ensemble act that also featured the likes of Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent.

Lamar will be joined on stage by special guest SZA, the league announced in January. The two are set to go on a 19-city North American tour that kicks off in April. The duo has collaborated on songs "30 for 30," "luther," "Gloria," "All the Stars" and "Doves in the Wind."

Who is singing the national anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl?

Multi-talented performer Jon Batiste has been tapped to perform the national anthem.

Jon Batiste, nominated for best original song for "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony," attends the nominees luncheon for the 96th Oscars in Beverly Hills, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Batiste — a Grammy and Academy Award winner — is the former bandleader for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Actor Stephanie Nogueras will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language.

Full list of 2025 Super Bowl performers

· Kendrick Lamar: Super Bowl halftime show headliner

· Jon Batiste: National anthem

· Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle: "America the Beautiful"

· Ledisi: "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

· Stephanie Noqueras: National anthem and "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language

· Otis Jones IV: "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in American Sign Language

· Matt Maxey: Halftime show in American Sign Language