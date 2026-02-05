Criminals plot to sack Super Bowl fans for a loss. Beware these scams targeting the big game.

Super Bowl Sunday this year is sure to feature bone-jarring hits, goofy TV commercials and fraudsters intent on separating you from your money.

"Unfortunately, fans need to be aware that criminal fraudsters may try to steal their money and personal information through a variety of illegal sports betting, ticketing and merchandise scams," Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire and ranking member of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee (JEC), told CBS News.

Democrats on the congressional panel are warning Americans to beware a range of Super Bowl scams circulating this year. Here's what to look out for.

Sports betting scams

Americans are expected to wager a record $1.8 billion on Super Bowl LX, according to the American Gaming Association, driven by the explosion in online sports betting. This year, some criminals are creating fake websites that mimic actual gambling platforms, such as FanDuel and DraftKings — often with startling accuracy, according to the Joint Economic Committee.

AI tools can duplicate graphics and other visuals with frightening accuracy, making it easier to fool consumers into thinking a website is legitimate

AI tools have made it easy to duplicate graphics and other visuals, making it easier to fool consumers into thinking a website is legitimate. The scam sites often try to draw consumers in by offering "risk-free" bonuses to bet, but later demand additional deposits or withhold payouts.

The lawmakers urge consumers to verify a sportsbook's physical location before signing up to bet, and not wagering funds if it is not based in the U.S. Offshore sites are not subject to U.S. regulations and consumer protections, the committee notes.

Bettors should also ensure a site is licensed and regulated by state-based gaming commissions. Don't be fooled by vague suggestions that gambling wins are "guaranteed."

Ticket scams

Super Bowl tickets this year are a hot commodity as usual, with the cheapest tickets going for about $5,000. Not surprisingly, scammers are eager to use the strong demand for seats to target consumers, according to lawmakers.

Fraudsters often pose as authentic ticket sellers. Beware vendors claiming on social media to have tickets for sale or who are selling seats through unverified websites. Purchasers could counterfeit digital tickets that will get flagged at the game — or no ticket at all.

Anyone willing to spend the big bucks on a Super Bowl ticket should only make purchases through authorized sites, like the NFL, or reputable resale sites with buyer guarantees and other consumer protections, the JEC advised. Consumers should also be sure to use secure payment methods with built-in protections, like credit cards, rather than paying by wire transfer, gift card or with cryptocurrency.

Merchandise scams

Sales of Super Bowl-related apparel and other merchandise can generate significant revenue, both for legitimate businesses and cybercriminals, according to the panel.

Before Super Bowl 54 in 2020, for example, authorities seized more than $120 million worth of counterfeit jerseys, jewelry, hats and other goods as part of a federal sting dubbed "operation team player." Authorities also seized nearly $40 million in counterfeit sports merchandise ahead of last year's Super Bowl.

Such illegal sales leave victims with poor-quality — and often pricey — imitation goods. Often, the items they receive don't match their descriptions. In some cases, consumers never receive anything.

The JEC urges consumers shopping for Super Bowl-related merchandise to verify sellers' legitimacy with the Better Business Bureau, or to search attorney general websites for complaints against suspicious actors.

Another way to verify an unknown online seller is to search for a verifiable physical address and working phone number. It's also often wise to check a site's shipping, return and refund policies before purchasing anything.