Patriots fan who's been to all 60 Super Bowls says this is his last. "Time to let somebody younger have the seat."

For most football fans, going to the Super Bowl is a once in a lifetime experience.

For New England Patriots fan Don Crisman of Kennebunk, Maine, Super Bowl LX with be his 60th and final trip to the biggest game of the year.

Crisman, who will be 90 in May, is part of a rare group of football fans who have been to every Super Bowl since the first once in Los Angeles in 1967, when Green Bay beat Kansas City.

Don Crisman's ticket stub from the first Super Bowl held in 1967 in Los Angeles. Gregory Rec/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

"I didn't think I'd live this long," he told WBZ-TV. "I had no idea I would get to this level. It just kept growing. A couple of times I said I'm going to quit."

Crisman initially thought he would end his streak after Super Bowl XXX because it was a "good round number."

Then, the Patriots made it to Super Bowl XXXI, and Crisman said, "I had to go."

He kept going for another 29 years. Now the Patriots are in their 12th Super Bowl. Crisman said it will definitely be his last.

"It's been a fun ride, but it's getting pretty expensive," he said. "Hopefully we can win this one."

Like most football fans, Crisman was stunned the Patriots ended up in the Super Bowl after finishing 4-and-13 the last two seasons.

"This is a real, great surprise," he said. "Didn't think it was in the cards."

Crisman was part of a group of six friends who started the Super Bowl streak. He said that's down to three now - a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a Detroit Lions fan, and himself.

"This is it. I've had some health issues," he said. "I think it's time to let somebody younger have the seat."

Don Crisman at Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Torrance, California. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks Sunday in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.