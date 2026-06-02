Boston, MBTA agree on World Cup closure plan for busy downtown street

The city of Boston and the MBTA have reached an agreement on a closure plan for a busy downtown street near South Station during the World Cup.

Last month, Mayor Michelle Wu pushed back against the MBTA's suggestion that it could use eminent domain to force Summer Street to close to traffic between Atlantic and Dorchester Avenues for match days in June and July. The mayor said at the time that the closure would result in "major rerouting of lots of traffic," while the state said it should be closed for safety reasons with thousands of fans expected to take trains from South Station to Foxboro.

The compromise plan announced Tuesday will close that section of the street to traffic fully for eight hours on June 13, June 19, June 29 and July 9. For matches on June 16, June 23 and June 26, Summer Street will be open for cars on the westbound (north) side only.

The MBTA wants to close Summer Street outside of South Station for World Cup games. CBS Boston

"Safety has always been the MBTA's top priority, and this plan allows both the MBTA and the City to keep security paramount while also maintaining street flexibility," T general manager Phil Eng said in a statement.

"Consistent with our usual process for planning large scale events, we are pleased that our City and State teams have developed a shared plan for Summer Street that will ensure public safety, efficient access, and clear coordination," Wu added.

Drivers are still urged to avoid the area if possible on match days, or take public transportation.

The MBTA is running 14 special trains capable of transporting up to 20,000 people per match to Foxboro's Gillette Stadium, which is being renamed "Boston Stadium" for the World Cup. Tickets for the trains that run express from South Station to Foxboro and back are $80 round-trip.