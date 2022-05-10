Suffolk construction sites in Boston reopen after safety shutdown

BOSTON – All Suffolk Construction projects in the City of Boston have resumed work after a temporary pause to review safety conditions. The pause took place after two recent accidents at job cites in Boston.

The first accident was on Wednesday when three workers were hurt after a floor collapsed at an old power plant in South Boston. It took 100 firefighters more than three hours to rescue one of the workers.

Suffolk is one of the contractors under investigation for an accident on Thursday in the South End where a worker fell about 30 feet.

Construction sites in Boston run by Suffolk were closed starting Friday. The company said if it found problems, it may keep some sites closed longer.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Suffolk said all projects are back to work.

"After rigorous safety evaluations in partnership with our trade partners, yesterday we confirmed all our jobsites complied with applicable safety requirements and were safe to re-open," the company said. "All Suffolk projects in Boston are now operational. We will continue to aggressively maintain the highest levels of safety on all our jobsites. We also continue to work closely with OSHA, our demolition trade partner and local authorities to determine the cause of the incident."