Sturbridge Plaza Hotel guest from Scotland witnesses crash, shooting outside room: "It was terrifying"

Police in Sturbridge, Massachusetts are looking into what led to a wild car crash and shooting at the Sturbridge Plaza Hotel early Thursday morning.

Investigators said they were called to the hotel at 12:55 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They have not released any details yet but said there was no threat to the public.

"We ask the public to avoid speculation and allow investigators the time necessary to conduct a thorough and complete investigation," Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said in a statement.

The damage at the Sturbridge Plaza Hotel on June 18, 2026 CBS Boston via Anna Meiler

Stuart Mackelvie, a guest at the hotel, said he just got into town from Scotland to see their next World Cup match at Boston Stadium in Foxboro Friday. He was sleeping when a car alarm woke him up.

"I heard gunshots and then I looked out the window again and a lady had driven her SUV into the side of the hotel and then she jumped out and was shouting, 'Where are you? Where are you?' and then shot three times quickly, it seemed like, into the hotel room," Mackelvie told reporters.

"Then I heard smashing glass, and I think she maybe climbed into the room and then there was loads of banging and stuff like she was trying to break a door down or something and then I called 911."

Mackelvie said several police officers and three ambulances arrived minutes later. He didn't know what happened to the woman or anyone else.

"It was terrifying. I thought I could kind of tell it was targeted. It wasn't like a random shooter wandering around the hotel," Mackelvie said.

He told reporters police knocked on every door, checked on the hotel guests and took statements from them.

"I've seen this stuff on TV, but I've never been anywhere near anything like this," Mackelvie said. "In the UK the police aren't armed routinely, the public aren't armed routinely so a domestic disturbance doesn't get to this stage."

Sturbridge, Massachusetts is 59 miles west of Boston.