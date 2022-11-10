Watch CBS News
Study: Nutrition could help older adults stave off memory loss

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON – A new study found that improved nutrition could help older adults stave off memory loss. One problem, however, is that healthy foods like fresh produce and lean proteins can be expensive.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a government program that helps families in need afford healthy foods.

Researchers at Columbia University looked at more than 3,500 people 50 and older and found that those who participated in SNAP had slower rates of memory decline compared to those not enrolled in the program.

In fact, the SNAP participants had about two fewer years of cognitive aging over a 10-year period, suggesting that providing nutrition benefits to low-income adults could help slow age-related memory loss.

