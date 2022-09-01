Watch CBS News
Study: If you get optimal sleep, you have a much lower risk for cardiovascular issues

By Mallika Marshall, MD

CBS Boston

BOSTON - Can getting good sleep help counter stroke risk?

Researchers in France looked at data on 7,203 men and women between the ages of 50 and 75 and found that people who reported getting optimal sleep had a 74-percent lower risk for cardiovascular conditions than those with the poorest quality of sleep. 

Only about 10-percent of the participants fulfilled all five measures of optimal sleep such as going to sleep earlier, sleeping 7-8 hours a day, rare insomnia, no sleep apnea, and no frequent daytime sleepiness.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 6:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

