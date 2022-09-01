Study: If you get optimal sleep, you have a much lower risk for cardiovascular issues

BOSTON - Can getting good sleep help counter stroke risk?

Researchers in France looked at data on 7,203 men and women between the ages of 50 and 75 and found that people who reported getting optimal sleep had a 74-percent lower risk for cardiovascular conditions than those with the poorest quality of sleep.

Only about 10-percent of the participants fulfilled all five measures of optimal sleep such as going to sleep earlier, sleeping 7-8 hours a day, rare insomnia, no sleep apnea, and no frequent daytime sleepiness.