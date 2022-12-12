Watch CBS News
New study explains why identical twins aren't always identical

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON -- A new study helps explain why identical twins aren't always so identical.

Researchers at Washington State University studied identical twins and found that the more physically active siblings had lower signs of metabolic disease such as smaller waist sizes and lower BMIs than their less active siblings.  

Even though identical twins have the same genes, scientists found differences on a molecular level in how genes were expressed. This suggests that markers of metabolic disease are not just baked into our DNA but are strongly influenced by how we interact with our environment.  

They say this difference in genetic expression in identical twins may also help explain why identical twins develop different diseases as they get older.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 5:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

