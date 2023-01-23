Watch CBS News
Study​ finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. 

When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. 

Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia.  

The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.

