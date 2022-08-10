Watch CBS News
Local News

Study: Being married, educated can help men live longer

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

HealthWatch: Married men may live longer, short walk can help prevent diabetes
HealthWatch: Married men may live longer, short walk can help prevent diabetes 02:25

BOSTON - Women outlive men by an average of five years in the United States, but some factors - like being married - can help close that gap.

One to two out of every four men can be expected to live longer than women. However, a new study finds that men who are married or have a college degree have a better chance. If a man is both married and has a college degree, he can be expected to survive an unmarried woman with only a high school education.  

They say educated men may be more informed about healthy living, and men in good marriages may have strong social supports, which has been linked to longer lifespans.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 5:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.