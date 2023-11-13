Study: Avocados could help reduce risk of diabetes

BOSTON - A new study in The Journal of Nutrition looked at data on more than 6,000 older adults and found that eating avocados may improve blood sugar control and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, but most notably in people with a so-called "avocado intake biomarker" in their blood.

They say the study suggests that the way we metabolize foods may have a direct impact on our health and that measuring an individual's metabolites could help identify those foods that would be particularly beneficial for healthy living.