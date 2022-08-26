Students get summer job working at Boston Common and Public Garden

BOSTON – A few lucky teens got the chance to spend their summer working at one of Boston's most famous and celebrated landmarks.

It's not your typical summer job for kids.

"It's a nice hang out place. I'm definitely going to come back here with my friends and just have a picnic or whatever," said youth employee Sagal Yusuf.

Four Boston Public School students are the first group of youths chosen to take care of the Boston Common and Public Garden as their summer job.

"It's really important that Boston school children know about their neighborhood parks, know about the parks in their city," said Liz Vizza, president of the Friends of the Public Garden. "We're very committed to doing it with the Boston Public School system."

The Friends with the Public Garden say it's a way for teens to get involved with caring about the environment.

"I like doing things with my hands and I'm more of an indoor person but with this program, I've started to like being outside more," Sagal said.

The youth get to explore career opportunities in horticulture, landscape, architecture, urban planning, and park advocacy.

"Inspire a new generation of environmental park stewards and I think a lot of that comes with allowing people to have the knowledge of how much work goes into keeping things beautiful," youth team supervisor Erin LeDrew said.

The Friends of The Public Garden say they hope to continue and expand the program for more students next year.