Lowell student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LOWELL - A student has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the Lowell Career Academy on Monday morning.

Police responded to the school on Smith Street at about 11:30 a.m. School staff members told police the firearm was located in the student's jacket that was left in the main office.

The male student, who has not been identified, was arrested without incident. He is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a firearm in a school.

Police K-9s were brought in to sweep the school as a precaution and nothing else was found.

There will be an increased police presence at the school and added security measures after the incident.  

WBZ-News Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 4:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

