A couple's concert tickets purchased on StubHub were stolen. Call For Action got them a refund.

StubHub refunds concert tickets stolen by hacker after Call for Action got involved

Jason Isbell's heartfelt songs are part of the singer songwriter's appeal. Last fall, fans like Frank Beauregard and his wife Lee were excited to learn the Grammy Award winner had a February concert in the Boston area.

Frank says he went on StubHub and bought the show tickets. Days later, Frank got an email from StubHub congratulating him for transferring the tickets. The only problem was he did not transfer the tickets.

StubHub account hacked

His account was hacked, and a fraudster stole the tickets. Frank was out $226. "That's a lot of money to us," Frank said.

Frank's tickets were transferred to an email address that he never heard of. Looking to get his money back, Frank contacted StubHub for a refund, "they asked me if I gave anyone my password. I said no. They said they would be in contact with me."

But days, weeks and months went by with no refund, despite Frank's persistent emails and calls.

Finally, two months later he got a response from StubHub, an email that said he would be getting a link and could choose optional tickets or a refund.

Frank says he waited again but never got the email with the link. Because he was hacked, his account was locked, preventing him from accessing any information.

"Refund was mishandled"

That's when Frank reached out to the I-Team's Call for Action, and we contacted StubHub. The company told us:

"StubHub's FanProtect Guarantee protects every order providing comparable or better tickets, or your money back, in the rare instance of an issue. We regret that Mr. Beauregard experienced one of these rare instances with his ticket purchase and that his refund was mishandled. This experience does not reflect our usually high standards for service. He will receive a full refund, and a 50% credit, as an additional gesture for his unpleasant experience."

Frank told the I-Team, "you got my money back within days. So, my family and myself we are grateful to you. It was worth reaching out to you guys. So, thank you very much."

To prevent hackers from getting into your accounts, technology experts recommend using two factor authentication, a security process that requires two forms of identification to log into an account.