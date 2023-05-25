Families struggle to find medications that are in short supply

NEEDHAM - End of the year exams are a time for students to focus in on their work, yet some children may be trying to succeed without the necessary medication. There is a major shortage of Adderall in the country, and local pharmacies are struggling to get hold of the pill.

"It's very rare. It's few and far between that we receive anything," said Andrew Stein, pharmacist and owner of Bird's Hill Pharmacy in Needham. "Whatever is available you try to work with what you have, whether it's doubling up on a medication or switching to an alternative."

The drug is typically used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and it is currently one of more than 100 drugs on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shortage list. Stein says the issues are multi-faceted. He believes there may be an increase in prescriptions from online physicians. There are also extra regulations on manufacturing the drug because it is a narcotic. Stein also says there may be Adderall out there, but that insurance companies are not covering it because it is not a generic version.

"When one medication generic is unavailable, the brand may very well still be available as is the case now, but because pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) aren't covering that, you're left with a void, and patients are responsible for the total cost of that medication which is pricey."

Stein also suggests people to stay away from ordering Adderall online. There is no validation that the products are safe.