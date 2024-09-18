Story homers and scores winning run as Red Sox beat Rays 2-1

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Trevor Story homered in the sixth inning then scored the winning run on Jarren Duran's single in the eighth as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Story opened the eighth with a comebacker single off Drew Rasmussen (0-2). After stealing second and third, he scored when Duran grounded his hit to right past a drawn-in infield.

Justin Slaten (6-2) worked out of a first-and-third, no-out jam in the seventh for the win and Kenley Jansen, the fifth Red Sox reliever, worked the ninth for his 27th save in 31 chances.

Jansen was checked out after walking Austin Shenton on four pitches with two outs, but remained in the game. He also walked Taylor Walls but struck out Logan Driscoll on a 3-2 pitch to end it.

Boston started play five games behind, with Tampa Bay six back, of Minnesota for the final AL wild card. The Red Sox and Rays both have 10 games left and also would have to overtake Seattle and Detroit.

The Red Sox start a three-game series with the Twins on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Boston had only one baserunner against Ryan Pepiot before Story tied it at 1-all with a leadoff homer in the sixth.

Pepiot struck out a career-high 12 in six innings. He struck out the side on nine pitches in the fifth for the fourth immaculate inning in team history and the first since José Alvarado did it against Milwaukee on Aug, 4, 2017.

Pepiot allowed one run and two hits after being pulled in his previous start on Sept. 12 after two innings in a precautionary move because his velocity was down.

Rays left fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch at the wall to take away an extra-base hit from Casas with two on and two out in the seventh.

Walls' second-inning RBI single off Tanner Houck put the Rays up 1-0.

Houck gave up one run, four hits and struck out four over four innings in his first start since Sept. 4. The right-hander was on a pitch count after being slowed by right shoulder fatigue.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Zack Littell (7-9, 3.73 ERA) will start Thursday night's series finale. The Red Sox have not announced their starter.