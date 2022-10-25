Storrowed truck shuts down part of Soldiers Field Road for several hours
BOSTON - A tractor trailer crashed into the B.U. Bridge shutting down part of Soldiers Field Road for several hours early Tuesday morning.
The truck hit the overpass on Storrow Drive around 11 p.m. Monday.
The eastbound side of Soldiers Field Road heading into the city was shut down and stayed closed until the truck was emptied and towed away just after 8 a.m.
There's no word yet on any injuries or what caused the crash.
Large trucks have been urged to avoid Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive because some overpasses are only 9 feet high. The state has warned drivers not to get "Storrowed."
