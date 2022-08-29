'Don't get #Storrowed,' state warns during Boston move-in week
BOSTON - 'Tis the season for "Storrowing."
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation sent out a simple reminder Monday for the thousands of people who are moving into a college dorm or apartment around Boston as September approaches: "Don't get #Storrowed."
Those driving a U-Haul or any other kind of moving truck should avoid Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive, where some overpasses are only 9 feet high.
MassDOT is asking anyone who knows someone moving to the area to spread the word.
