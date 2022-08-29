'Don't get #Storrowed,' state warns during Boston move-in week

BOSTON - 'Tis the season for "Storrowing."

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation sent out a simple reminder Monday for the thousands of people who are moving into a college dorm or apartment around Boston as September approaches: "Don't get #Storrowed."

RT if someone you know is moving to the Greater Boston area this week. If driving a truck or U-Haul, make sure your route doesn't include:



⚠️Storrow Dr

⚠️Soldiers Field Rd

⚠️Memorial Dr



These routes have overpasses with height restrictions as low as 9 ft. Don't get #Storrowed. pic.twitter.com/3jtqSKLbJM — MassDOT Safety (@MassDOTSafety) August 29, 2022

Those driving a U-Haul or any other kind of moving truck should avoid Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive, where some overpasses are only 9 feet high.

MassDOT is asking anyone who knows someone moving to the area to spread the word.