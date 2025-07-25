Strong storm brings down trees in Belmont, floods road in Fall River

A summer storm was swift but strong in Massachusetts Friday afternoon, leaving damage from Belmont to Fall River.

Big, downed trees snapped like twigs in Belmont, forcing Grove Street to be shut down while crews cleaned up debris.

On Stults Road, a tree crashed onto a parked car leaving damage and a cracked windshield. First responders said luckily no one was inside the car.

A tree branch fell onto a SUV on Stults Road in Belmont, Massachusetts during a storm. CBS Boston

Another tree on the same street took down powerlines as it toppled.

"It's horrifying," said neighbor Sarah Ellison, who took cover from heavy rain during a walk. "It's happened before but I've never seen one fall on a house like that or on a car and I'm so glad that nobody was hurt."

There was a close call not too far away on Park Road when a big chunk of tree broke off and fell onto a front porch, blocking access to the house.

"Saw the tree down at my neighbor's house and I was worried because he's older and I called it in," said Tony Lepera. "I came back and saw it wasn't as bad as I thought, but EMS said I did the right thing and luckily he wasn't home at the time."

Flooded road in Fall River

While it was toppled trees and branches in Belmont and even Newton, in Fall River, rain was the problem which flooded out Rodman Street and those drivers who took a chance got stuck in floodwaters.

Rodman Street in Fall River, Massachusetts was flooded after a storm. CBS Boston

Wind packed a punch at Revere Beach, causing tents near the sandcastle festival to go flying.

"You couldn't open your eyes," said Lauren Conley at Revere Beach. "It was torrential downpours, it was sand. I have dirt all over me. I'm soaked, still saturated."

A summer storm that didn't stick around long, but certainly made its presence known.

"Welcome to New England, it's going to be something," said Lepera.

"It could have been a lot worse, but as far as Mother Nature goes, it's just what she had in plans for us today," said Conley.

Luckily no one was hurt but there is quite a bit of clean up to do.