2 teens in car stabbed on Wakefield-Stoneham line

Two teenagers in a car were stabbed early Sunday morning during an incident that started in Stoneham and ended in nearby Wakefield. Police say a person wearing a mask was seen in the area when the stabbing happened.

According to the Stoneham Police Department, police were first called to the area of Spring Street in Wakefield for a reported stabbing.

When police responded to the scene, they found a gray Chevy Trax that was involved in the incident.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, had been stabbed and suffered serious injuries. The Stoneham Police Department said that man is expected to survive.

According to police, the passenger, also an 18-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as well.

Police said that after investigating, they believe the car was stopped near an unknown intersection in Stoneham when a person wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask approached them while wielding a knife.

The driver left the area and drove over the Wakefield-Stoneham town line before coming to a stop.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Stoneham Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

According to Stoneham police, investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public. Police did not say if they have a suspect or if any arrests have been made.

Spring Street in Wakefield connects to Pleasant Street, which takes drivers over the town line into Stoneham. Both towns are located in Middlesex County.

No additional details are currently available.