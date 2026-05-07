Stoneham Police warn of "senior assassin" game after 911 caller mistakes water gun for pistol: "He's about to ambush"

It started as a terrifying 911 call from Gerry Street in Stoneham, Massachusetts on Monday morning. "I have a gentleman outside my house hiding with a gun," the caller says. "Looks like he's about to ambush somebody. I need someone to come right away."

"He's got a black hoodie on; he's got a gun in his right hand. He's got gray sweatpants," the caller described.

Stoneham Police immediately responded to the scene and located a man who fit the description shortly after 7 a.m.

They approached him, guns drawn for a moment. He held his hands in the air, got on the ground, and followed the officers' commands.

After the officers cuffed him, the man told them what was going on. "It's a senior assassin water gun for the senior class," the man said.

The man in cuffs was actually a Stoneham High School Senior, hiding outside of his classmate's home in the hopes of "tagging" him for senior assassin.

The game started last Wednesday, students tell WBZ.

"Basically, everybody gets a target, and you have to get them but nobody knows who has you," explained senior Sophia Blessing. "And you just keep playing until there's one person left and whoever wins, wins all the money that gets put into the game."

About 80 kids are playing, she said, making the pot nearly $800. They only play outside and off school grounds.

Blessing got her target on Thursday morning. "This morning, I went and I hid in the bush near her house, near her car so I could get her before she went to her car," she said.

But now Stoneham Police are warning of the dangers of using real looking guns, which can lead to frantic calls like the one they received on Monday.

A student playing "senior assassin" in Stoneham, Massachusetts prompted a police response. CBS Boston

"We get a call, a guy with a gun hiding in the bushes and they said they guy seemed crazy," a police officer can be heard saying on body camera footage.

"We have already worked closely with our partners in Stoneham Public Schools to engage with students and their families about this issue, and we will continue to do so," said Stoneham Police Chief James O'Connor said in a statement. "The high school principal has sent a letter home to families, and we are proud of the strong partnership and open lines of communication between the Stoneham Police Department and the Stoneham Public Schools."

The student didn't get in any real trouble. He was let go immediately. In fact, when he called his mother at the request of officers, she answered the phone by saying, "Did you get him?" in reference to the game.

"I got caught by the cops," her son responded.

"I would like to credit the officers who responded to this incident for their calmness and demeanor," said Chief O'Connor. "What could have been a potentially dangerous misunderstanding was quickly sorted out by well-trained professionals. It is my hope that we can turn this incident into a learning opportunity for our entire community and other communities who have also faced this issue."