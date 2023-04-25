'Senior assassin' game ended by Kingston police after finding water gun that looks like real pistol

KINGSTON - The annual "senior assassin" water gun game played by high school students every spring has drawn a warning from Kingston Police after a close call in town.

Officers said they got a 911 call Monday afternoon about a "someone walking through the parking lot of a local business with a gun in their hand." The lot is near Silver Lake Regional High School and the call came near the end of the school day.

Police sent multiple cruisers and when they got there they found it was just a high school student with a squirt gun who was part of a group of teens playing "senior assassin." The game involves students, usually high school seniors, "assassinating" each other with water guns to eliminate them from the game.

Kingston Police said the problem here was the water gun looked like a real Glock firearm. They posted photos of both on Facebook to show the striking similarities.

"Luckily, KPD officers were quickly able to ascertain that this is what was occurring and that it was NOT a real threat. The involved juveniles were counseled on the severity of the incident and sent on their way," police said in a statement.

Police departments want students to stop playing the game because it could lead to a tragedy.

"First, placing someone in fear of being assaulted by a possible firearm (even if it turns out to be fake) is a felony - we don't want that on a kid's permanent record. Second, countless tragedies have occurred where someone with a realistic looking (but fake) weapon presents it and a police officer or citizen shoots them in defense," Kingston Police said.