Pennsylvania police department issues public service announcement to community, students playing "Senior Assassin"

A Pennsylvania police department is advising students playing the popular game "Senior Assassin" to keep a couple of safety measures top of mind out of respect for their neighbors.

The Phoenixville Police Department in Chester County shared a public service announcement on social media to ease any worried community members and give students a couple of tips on how to be considerate of their neighbors and keep themselves safe.

Senior Assassin is a game that high school seniors typically play where they "stalk" and "shoot" at their classmates with water guns, with the ultimate goal of being the last one standing. Since the game involves a certain level of hiding and sneaking around to surprise attack other players, Phoenixville police said they receive phone calls reporting suspicious activity that turns out to be the students involved in the game.

Police said they don't condone the game and want to keep the Phoenixville community informed while reminding students the safest thing to do is not to play.

"We know it's a game to you, but you have to consider it may not appear that way to the public," Phoenixville wrote in the PSA on social media.

However, police said if students are going to play, here are a couple of reminders.

Players are asked not to trespass onto other residents' properties while playing, especially at night. If someone asks them to leave, the student is to do so.

Players are advised to use water guns that are brightly colored and clearly look like toys. Police say this because hiding in dark places and/or carrying anything that could be confused with a firearm is dangerous territory. This also applies to players wearing masks and camouflage.

Players who see police coming should explain to the officers what they're doing and obey if they're asked to stop. Do not run or hide, just explain.

Phoenixville police ask residents who see something or someone suspicious to call 911, and they will scope it out.