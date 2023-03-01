Truck takes down 7 utility poles and wires on Montvale Avenue in Stoneham

STONEHAM – A box truck clipped wires and brought down seven utility poles in Stoneham Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Montvale Avenue. Police said more than two dozen people called 911 after the incident. No one was hurt.

Though the box truck was not hit by the pole, the driver was trapped by the downed wires and couldn't be freed until the power was shut off.

Eversource said about 400 customers lost electricity. Traffic lights on Montvale Ave. and the intersection with Interstate 93 are not working.

"We are still investigating exactly what caused all seven utility poles to come down at the same time, but we are sure that Montvale Avenue will be closed in this area for an extended period of time," Police Chief James McIntyre said in a statement. "We're asking the public to avoid the area to ease traffic congestion as we respond to this incident."