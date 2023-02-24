Man tries to shoot his way into burning Stoneham home to rescue trapped victim

STONEHAM - As police and fire departments in Stoneham responded to a house fire, someone tried to shoot their way through a locked door to rescue a man trapped inside Thursday morning.

Emergency services received multiple calls about the fire and the sound of gunshots. One police sergeant who knew the family arrived in "moments," according to a statement released by Stoneham Fire Chief Matthew Grafton and Police Chief James McIntyre. The sergeant ran to the rear of the building, where he found someone trying to shoot their way through the door.

The sergeant secured the gun and tried to rescue the trapped man but was pushed back by heavy smoke. Firefighters were able to rescue the man, who was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The man who had the gun was licensed to carry a firearm and is not facing charges.