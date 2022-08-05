Watch CBS News
PHOTOS: Zoo jaguar keeps cool with frozen meat treat

STONEHAM - Workers at the Stone Zoo had to get creative to cool off Seymour the jaguar - who doesn't like to swim - during one of the hottest, most humid heat waves in years for Massachusetts

With temperatures soaring, the zoo shared photos of the jaguar playing with a big ice block. The animal care team had frozez a piece of meat and put it in a pool.

In addition to the frozen treats, the zoo says they are also stepping up monitoring of the animals and making sure they have lots of shade and water available.

The 90s could continue in the state through Wednesday, according to the latest WBZ forecast

