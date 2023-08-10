Dog stolen from outside Whole Foods located, Boston woman Emily Sardo arrested in his disappearance

BOSTON - A stolen dog has been reunited with his owner and the Boston woman accused of taking him has been arrested.

Alejandro the chihuahua was stolen from outside the Whole Foods near Symphony on Saturday. His owner, Shelly Vermani, said she tied him to a tree like she had done many times and went inside. When she came back out, he was gone.

Alejandro was later seen walking with someone else near Mass and Cass. Police said on Thursday morning, they got a tip about the dog's whereabouts and found a woman on Old Colony Avenue matching the description of the woman Alejandro had been seen walking with last week.

When the detective asked where the dog was, the woman, 24-year-old Emily Sardo, allegedly said she didn't know. She was told of a reward for the dog's return and allegedly said she wanted the money but the detective said he wanted the dog first. Police said Sardo then returned the dog.

Sardo was found to have a warrant out for her arrest and she was taken into custody. Police said additional charges will be filed.